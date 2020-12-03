Korean Government donates three walk through testing booths to support Azerbaijan Government`s initiative to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Korean Government, represented by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op, turned over the donation of three walk through testing booths to Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (Agency) Nigar Bayramova at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on December. The ceremony was also attended by the relevant representatives of Korean Embassy, KOICA Azerbaijan Office and the Agency.

Since the first days of the fight against the pandemic, the Korean Government has shown solidarity with Azerbaijan and spared no material and moral support. Thus, the Korean Government donated masks and regularly conducted video seminars to support Azerbaijan Government’s COVID-19 prevention and response efforts. The donation of these three booths was made on behalf of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which is the governmental Agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and will help medical staff to protect themselves in all circumstances during their contact with COVID-19 affected patients. Moreover, the KOICA conducted training on “Infectious Diseases using COVID-19 Test Kits” to enhance the capacity of the healthcare professionals to respond rapidly and efficiently to the threat of COVID-19.

Ambassador Kim Tong Op said: “We are fully committed to helping the Azerbaijan Government to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities, in support of the government’s expanded testing goals.” He highlighted that the Azerbaijani and Korean people remain committed to the traditions of friendship and show solidarity in these challenging times.

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Nigar Bayramova expressed her gratitude to the Korean Government, especially to the KOICA and stated that the donation of these booths is a testament to the Korean leadership's adoption of a supportive approach to friendly countries in various circumstances, especially in the fight against the pandemic.

“With the help of walk through testing booth our medical staff will be less at risk, we will save so much PPE and can test much more people a day.” She added that “as the booths are portable and could travel to the people, we have installed all three of them at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, two of them at the main airport and one at the business aviation section, where the mass movement of people is frequent, which may have many suspected cases”.

For information, the booths are designed to ensure zero exposure between the patient and the tester and reduce the need for PPE kits, while at the same time, adhering to the norms of social distancing, and eliminating the time needed for sanitization. In the sealed booth, a doctor will be able to perform the oral and nasal swabbing test on a patient avoiding inconvenience during the testing process while ensuring safety as well.

