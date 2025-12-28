Kosovo votes to break year-long political deadlock in snap election

Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo and Levizja Vetevendosje (Movement for Self-Determination) party leader Albin Kurti speaks to his supporters during the last election campaign rally in Pristina, Kosovo December 27, 2025. Kosovo is to hold a snap parli

Kosovo held a parliamentary election on December 28, 2025, in a new bid to end a year-long political stalemate that has paralyzed its government and delayed crucial international funding. The snap vote comes after months of failed coalition talks following the previous election earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Voters went to the polls to choose members of the 120-seat parliament. The election was called after Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje party failed to secure a governing majority, leaving Kosovo without an effective government for nearly a year.

The impasse began after the February 2025 vote when no party could form a stable government. Repeated coalition negotiations broke down, leading to the dissolution of parliament and the need for new elections.

The prolonged stalemate also delayed approval of €1 billion in critical funding from the European Union and World Bank — money needed for key public services and investments.

While Kurti’s party remains a leading force, public frustration and opposition resistance make the result unpredictable, with no official opinion polls published ahead of voting.

News.Az