Kraft Heinz names Steve Cahillane as new CEO

Kraft Heinz has appointed industry veteran Steve Cahillane as its new chief executive officer, ahead of the company’s planned split into two publicly traded businesses, the company said on Tuesday.

Cahillane, 61, will take over as CEO on January 1. He will succeed Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who will remain with the company in an advisory role until March 6 to support the leadership transition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leadership change comes as Kraft Heinz prepares for a major restructuring. In September, the packaged food giant announced plans to separate into two independent companies — one focused on grocery products and the other on sauces and spreads.

The move is aimed at allowing each business to operate with greater strategic focus and flexibility in a highly competitive consumer goods market.

Cahillane brings decades of experience in the food and beverage industry and is expected to guide the company through the transition as it reshapes its portfolio and leadership structure.

