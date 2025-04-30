Kremlin confirms Chinese president’s participation in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

"We expect the Chinese leader to attend. There will be a separate visit of Chairman Xi. To which we attach great importance and are preparing," the spokesman said while delivering a lecture at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Kremlin with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Xi Jinping will be the main guest of Russia in May, and the program of his visit is expected to be rich and related not only to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In addition, the Chinese leader, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to the celebrations of the anniversary of the defeat of militarist Japan, which are planned for early September. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is preparing a visit to China.