The Ukrainian army’s attack against the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region is energy terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Kiev follows this line of energy terrorism," Peskov said.Kiev attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply over the TurkStream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones in order to stop gas deliveries to Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline.

News.Az