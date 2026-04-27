Russian drone attack hits Odesa, children injured

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A large-scale drone attack by Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, injuring civilians including children and causing significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Local authorities said at least 10 people sought medical treatment following the attack, among them two children. Emergency crews worked through the night as fires were extinguished and damaged areas secured, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The hardest-hit area was the Prymorskyi District, where high-rise residential buildings, a hotel, and facilities in the city center were damaged. Most of the reported injuries also occurred in this district.

Other parts of the city were also affected. Strikes were recorded in the Khadzhybeiskyi District and Kyivskyi District, where multi-story buildings, private homes, and vehicles sustained damage.

More than 250 emergency workers and municipal staff were deployed to respond to the aftermath, providing assistance to residents and assessing damage. Authorities said support and compensation consultations are being offered to those affected.

Beyond the city itself, the wider Odesa region also faced attacks targeting infrastructure. Port and logistics facilities were damaged, along with administrative buildings and cargo transport. A civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau was also reportedly hit while docked during loading operations.

The latest strike is part of a continued wave of attacks on the region, which has seen repeated drone assaults in recent days, further escalating pressure on civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

News.Az