Kremlin proposes 70-mile US-Russia tunnel, to be built by Musk

A Kremlin envoy has suggested building a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel connecting eastern Russia and Alaska to symbolize unity, even proposing that billionaire Elon Musk could be the one to construct it.

Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation and a key negotiator in Ukraine peace talks, suggested the project could be completed within eight years by Musk’s Boring Company, at a cost of $8bn (£6bn). This could be funded by Moscow and “international partners”, he added, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

He envisaged the 70-mile rail and cargo link beneath the Bering Strait could unlock joint exploration of natural resources.

“Elon Musk, imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and Afro-Eurasia, with the Putin-Trump Tunnel - a 70-mile link symbolising unity,” he wrote in a series of posts on X on Thursday.

“Traditional costs are [over] $65bn, but the Boring Company's tech could reduce it to [under] $8bn. Let's build a future together!”

He added: “This mega-project will connect continents and make the Boring Company the most exciting infrastructure innovator ever!”

Musk does not appear to have responded to the proposal.

Dmitriev floated the tunnel idea shortly after Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to Mr Trump on the phone and agreed to meet in Hungary in the coming weeks to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

