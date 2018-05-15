Kremlin: Putin has no plans to discuss sanctions with Merkel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not raise the issue of lifting sanctions at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 18 in Sochi, acting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Russian president said many times about it: the issue of sanctions is not our issue, it is not the issue on our agenda, and the Russian side neither did, nor is going to raise the issue of these sanctions, all the more that, as you know, we consider them illegal in terms of international law," TASS cited the acting Kremlin spokesman as saying.

"It was not Russia that introduced and initiated sanctions, and, thus, it is not Russia that should initiate these discussions," he added.

News.Az

