Record number of Rohingya refugees die at sea, UN says

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Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in 2025 while attempting dangerous sea crossings in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, marking the deadliest year on record for the route, according to the UN refugee agency.

The figure was released by the UNHCR, which said more than one in seven of those attempting the journey last year were lost or unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said around 6,500 Rohingya refugees attempted the crossing in 2025, with a mortality rate that is now the highest among global refugee and migrant sea routes.

The agency warned that the trend has continued into 2026, with thousands more attempting the journey in search of safety and better living conditions.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority fleeing long-standing violence and persecution in Myanmar, often depart overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, hoping to reach countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, or Thailand.

Many of the journeys involve overcrowded and unsafe boats, with women and children making up more than half of those attempting the crossings in recent years.

UNHCR said humanitarian funding cuts are worsening conditions in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char island, increasing desperation among displaced populations.

The agency has requested $200 million in support this year but says funding has fallen far short of needs.

Recent months have also seen multiple fatal incidents at sea, including boats capsizing in the Andaman Sea, with hundreds reported missing in some cases.

Overall, more than 1.3 million Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers remain displaced across the region, including about 1.2 million in Bangladesh, according to UN data.

News.Az