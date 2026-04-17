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Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson continues to silence skeptics as he transitions into mixed martial arts, with his latest performances earning high praise from peers and former teammates alike.

Following a dominant showing at a recent high-profile event in Chicago, fellow competitors have voiced their conviction that the wrestling phenom is on a direct path to a world title, News.Az reports, citing Bjpenn.

One former teammate, who witnessed Steveson’s rise through the collegiate ranks, noted that his combination of elite athleticism and rapid adaptation to striking makes him a "terrifying prospect" for any heavyweight division.

Since making his professional debut, Steveson has utilized his world-class wrestling pedigree to dictate the pace of his fights, but it is his growing comfort in the cage that has caught the industry's attention.

Observers at the Chicago event pointed out that while his wrestling remains his primary weapon, his ability to blend takedowns with heavy ground-and-pound shows a maturity rarely seen in fighters with so few professional bouts. The consensus among those who have trained with him is that his "championship mentality," forged during his gold-medal run in Tokyo, is his greatest asset.

The buzz surrounding Steveson comes at a pivotal time, as he has recently been linked to a major move to the UFC later this summer. His supporters argue that his transition is moving faster than even his most optimistic critics expected. With his unique blend of speed, power, and a historical wrestling foundation, many insiders believe it is a matter of "when," not "if," he reaches the pinnacle of the sport.

As he prepares for his next career milestone, the combat sports world is watching closely to see if the man who conquered the wrestling mats can achieve the same legendary status inside the Octagon.

News.Az