Russia strikes Ukraine’s Danube biosphere reserve, fire breaks out

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A fire broke out in Ukraine’s Danube Biosphere Reserve after a Russian drone attack on the Odesa region overnight on April 17, according to regional authorities.

Officials said the attack targeted multiple sites across the region, causing damage to infrastructure, transport facilities, and residential areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said fires were recorded in several locations, including within the protected biosphere reserve.

Emergency services later extinguished all fires, and no casualties were reported. Cleanup operations are ongoing.

The overnight strike also damaged administrative buildings, equipment, containers, and at least six private homes.

Authorities said Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the region, with impacts recorded across port and civilian infrastructure.

The Danube Biosphere Reserve, part of a UNESCO-recognized transboundary conservation area, is located in the Danube Delta near the Black Sea.

It is known for its rich biodiversity, including rare bird species, wetlands, and fish populations, and plays a key role in global ecological protection.

The Odesa region has faced near-daily attacks in recent weeks, with drones and missiles repeatedly targeting ports, energy infrastructure, and civilian settlements.

Earlier strikes this month have caused casualties, power outages, and significant damage to critical infrastructure across the region.

News.Az