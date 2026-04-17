Kuwait Airways set to resume Dhaka flights via Dammam

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Kuwait Airways announced on Friday the resumption of its commercial flights to and from Dhaka via Dammam International Airport in Saudi Arabia, operating two weekly flights starting April 24, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the relaunch reflects the importance of Dhaka for passengers, adding that the airline is continuing plans to expand its destinations as part of routes recently operated via Dammam, including London, Cairo, Istanbul, Lahore, Amman, Mumbai, Delhi, and others.

He noted that Kuwait Airways currently operates 14 destinations and is steadily restoring routes amid rising demand, while maintaining efficient operations to ensure smooth travel and improve connectivity for passengers.

Al-Shatti also said the airline has introduced visa application services for Saudi Arabia for residents subject to prior booking, emphasizing coordination with relevant authorities to ensure optimal operations and prioritize the safety of passengers and crew, according to KUNA.

News.Az