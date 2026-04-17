UN: Average of 47 women and girls killed daily in Gaza war

UN: Average of 47 women and girls killed daily in Gaza war

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An average of 47 women and girls were killed each day during the Gaza war, according to new figures released by UN Women, which warned that the toll on civilians has been unprecedented.





The report estimates that more than 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

UN Women said the figures show women and girls accounted for a significantly high share of total deaths compared with previous conflicts in Gaza.

Humanitarian officials emphasized that the victims were civilians with families and futures, underscoring the human cost of the war.

The agency also expressed concern that killings have continued following an October ceasefire, although precise numbers remain unclear due to limited gender-disaggregated data.

UN officials said more than 750 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the ceasefire period began, according to local medical sources.

Around one million women and girls are currently displaced in Gaza, with widespread damage to infrastructure severely limiting access to healthcare, food, and basic services.

The UNICEF also reported that at least 214 children have been killed in the past six months, highlighting continued risks to civilians.

The World Health Organization warned that over half a million women lack access to essential healthcare services, including maternal and reproductive care, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

News.Az