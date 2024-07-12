Kremlin refutes reports of Russia’s plot to assassinate Rheinmetall chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refuted media reports on Russia’s alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, chief executive officer of the German arms maker Rheinmetall, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“These reports are false,” Peskov stated.“It is very hard for us to comment on reports by various news media that don’t contain any serious arguments and are based on some anonymous sources. All this is presented in the style of fake stories. One can’t treat such reports seriously,” the Kremlin spokesman added.According to CNN, US intelligence discovered earlier this year that the Russian government planned to assassinate the chief executive of a powerful German arms manufacturer that has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine.When the Americans learned of the effort, they informed Germany, whose security services were then able to protect Papperger and foil the plot. A high-level German government official confirmed that Berlin was warned about the plot by the US.Rheinmetall, is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of the vital 155mm artillery shells that have become the make-or-break weapon in Ukraine’s grinding war of attrition.

