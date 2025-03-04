Kremlin says it's 'too early' to decide location for next US-Russia talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that it is "too early" to discuss where the next round of talks between Russia and the US might take place.

"It is too early to talk about this," Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first high-level talks took place in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Feb. 18, with both sides saying that the discussions primarily focused on normalizing diplomatic relations and the operations of their embassies. The Ukraine war was also discussed.

On Feb. 27, delegations from both countries met in Istanbul, Türkiye for a second round of talks. This time, Ukraine was not on the agenda.

The talks followed a phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12.

News.Az