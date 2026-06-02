Switzerland’s top striker blocked from US before World Cup

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Switzerland’s World Cup preparations suffered a setback on Tuesday after forward Breel Embolo was required to remain at home due to a last-minute decision by U.S. authorities to reassess his travel clearance.

The Swiss Football Association said it was told just hours before the team was due to travel that Embolo’s ESTA travel authorization had been placed under further review, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team,” the association said in a widely reported statement.

“His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review.”

The forward, who plies his trade for French club Stade Rennais, has previously faced legal trouble. A Swiss court convicted him in 2023 of making threats against a person when he was 21 years old. An appeal by the footballer was rejected last September.

He has traveled to the U.S. since that conviction, though, even scoring a goal when when Switzerland beat the U.S. men’s national team 4-0 in June 2025 in Tennessee.

Swiss media reported that the application had initially been approved before the review. Other reports said Embolo, now 29, was seen waiting tensely in the lobby of the team’s airport hotel in Zurich hours before takeoff, signing autographs for fans.

The ESTA issue could leave other players, staff and supporters with criminal histories sweating about their entry to the U.S., which is jointly hosting the men’s iteration of the prestigious tournament with Canada and Mexico.

Iran’s team is already facing logistical challenges around its participation, including visa approval for its players and staff members, and has moved its training base to Mexico despite being scheduled to play all of its matches in the United States.

Supporters of several countries have also reported difficulties in gaining approval to enter the United States.

The Swiss team starts its World Cup campaign on June 13 with a game against Qatar in San Francisco. The other two teams in their group are Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Embolo has made 86 appearances for his country, scoring 24 goals.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. State Department and the Swiss Football Federation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News.Az