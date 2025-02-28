COMMENT: How the negotiations between Russian and U.S. delegations concluded in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yesterday, negotiations between the Russian and American delegations concluded in Istanbul, with the primary topic of discussion centered on the operations of the two countries' embassies.

The meeting took place at the residence of the US Consul General and lasted approximately six and a half hours—from 09:50 to 16:20.

The talks attracted significant attention from both international and local media. However, the Russian delegation left the venue without providing any comments. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the negotiations in Istanbul aimed to address "systemic issues" in bilateral relations.

In an interview with News.Az, Turkish political analyst Engin Ozer stated that the primary focus of the current negotiations is not so much on the details of agreements between the United States and Russia regarding the Ukrainian crisis but rather on sanctions-related issues.

"The Russian side is seeking at least a partial lifting of sanctions, including the ban on air travel to Europe. Discussions on certain issues are already underway, and the US has signaled its willingness to cooperate in specific areas. Washington is open to easing some sanctions that directly affect the daily lives of ordinary Russians. Europe, on the other hand, has shown no readiness for such steps. While negotiations continue, the parties are deliberating on various details. I can confirm that I have access to this information," Ozer noted.

Additionally, the Turkish political expert pointed out that a ceasefire agreement could be finalized by Easter, on April 20.

"All the main details have already been agreed upon. The next stage involves negotiations on a peace treaty, but no one knows how long that process will take. It could take a year, or it could take 50 years—similar to the situation with Northern Cyprus following the war between Türkiye and the Cypriots. However, this means that the conflict will first be frozen, followed by discussions on a long-term settlement.

Particular attention in the negotiations is being given to trade relations between the US and Russia. A partial lifting of sanctions is expected, especially in the banking sector. Specifically, the possibility of Russia's return to the SWIFT system is being considered. At this point, it can be confirmed that this issue is under discussion. However, when it comes to the energy sector, including oil and gas trade, sanctions are likely to remain in place," Ozer stated.

News.Az