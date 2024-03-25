Kremlin spokesman alerts public to terror recruitment online, urges caution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called on people to be vigilant amid campaigns on social networks to recruit people to commit terror attacks, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Of course, a lot depends on the mass media. I don’t mean Telegram channels, rather anonymous ones. I mean those media outlets that provide serious, verified information. It is necessary to inform people about such provocative actions," he said when asked about ways to counter this threat.

He stressed that law enforcement agencies are doing their job here. "But people must be vigilant and should be aware about the threat of such provocative acts," he added.

The question was raised in connection with the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, just over the Moscow city limits. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the current death toll is 137, but may rise. Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border. They have been arrested. One of them said that he had been recruited in a social network for a promised remuneration of 500,000 rubles (about $5,500).









News.Az