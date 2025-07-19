Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday that he has no information regarding preparations for a trilateral meeting between the Chinese, Russian, and US leaders later this year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Kremlin unaware of potential Putin-Trump-Xi meeting in China
Commenting in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS on media reports claiming presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping may have a joint meeting in September in Beijing, Peskov said he was unaware of such an option.
"We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting," he said.
Media reports claimed that during September's celebration marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, there could be a meeting of leaders from three victorious countries -- Russia, China, and the US.
Putin earlier said he received an invitation to take part in the festivities and accepted it.