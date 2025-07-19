Kremlin unaware of potential Putin-Trump-Xi meeting in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday that he has no information regarding preparations for a trilateral meeting between the Chinese, Russian, and US leaders later this year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Commenting in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS on media reports claiming presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping may have a joint meeting in September in Beijing, Peskov said he was unaware of such an option.

"We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting," he said.

Media reports claimed that during September's celebration marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, there could be a meeting of leaders from three victorious countries -- Russia, China, and the US.

Putin earlier said he received an invitation to take part in the festivities and accepted it.

