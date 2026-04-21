Explosion triggers massive fire at Bucharest CET Vest power plant - VIDEO

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A major fire at the CET București Vest has disrupted hot water supply for thousands of residents across Bucharest after an explosion triggered a large blaze late Monday night.

The incident, which was visible from several kilometers away, affected more than 3,000 apartment blocks in Romania’s capital, leaving households in Sectors 1, 5, and 6 without hot water, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities say the fire broke out at the thermal power plant’s transformer units following a powerful explosion. Emergency teams spent around three hours extinguishing the flames, while firefighters remained on site Tuesday morning to monitor and cool the affected area.

Raed Arafat confirmed that the fire involved three transformers containing a large volume of cooling oil, which intensified the blaze.

Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said two major transformers were damaged, describing the incident as causing “significant damage” to infrastructure.

💥A powerful explosion occurred at the CET Vest thermal power plant in Bucharest.



Antena 3 reported this.



According to Emergency Services Director Raed Arafat, two transformers at the facility caught fire, Digi24 reports. pic.twitter.com/oXoF6zavjN — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

While electricity supply in the area remained stable, hot water distribution was severely impacted. Local utility operator Termoenergetica estimated that service could resume later the same day, though full repairs may take much longer.

Officials warned that restoring the damaged equipment could take up to one year if replacement systems follow the existing technical configuration, though urgent solutions are being explored to prevent long-term disruption during the heating season.

According to authorities, no casualties were reported, but investigations and damage assessments are ongoing as engineers work to restart parts of the facility safely.

News.Az