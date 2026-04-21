Russian drone strikes kill 3, injure 18 in Ukraine

A home is damaged following Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 20, 2026. (Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram)

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Drone attacks launched by Russia on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast left at least three people dead and 18 others injured, Ukrainian authorities said on April 20.

The deadliest strike hit the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where three people were killed and seven others wounded. Local officials reported damage to residential buildings, private homes, and vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

In nearby Kryvyi Rih, a 10-year-old boy was among those hospitalized following separate strikes, emergency services said.

Authorities noted that Nikopol is frequently targeted due to its location near the Dnipro River, directly across from the territory.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, seven more civilians were injured in a drone strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv city. Victims included a 17-year-old girl and several adults, all of whom required hospital treatment or on-site medical care.

Additional strikes in Bohodukhiv hit a gas station, sparking a fire and damaging vehicles. Three more people were hospitalized in that incident, according to local police.

Residential buildings across affected areas suffered broken windows and structural damage as drone attacks continued to target civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities say the situation remains tense as emergency crews continue clearing debris and assisting victims.

News.Az