SpaceX’s Gwynne Shotwell earned $85.8M last year: Report

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SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell received $85.8 million in total compensation last year, according to a company prospectus, placing her among the highest-paid executives in the US, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shotwell, who also serves as chief operating officer, earned a salary of $1 million, while the majority of her compensation came from stock options and stock awards, according to an excerpt from SpaceX’s S-1 filing. Companies typically use such registration documents to disclose financial information and risks ahead of a potential public listing.

Reuters reported this month that Elon Musk’s SpaceX has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, potentially setting the stage for a record-breaking listing with a valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

The filing excerpt also showed that SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnson received total compensation of $9.8 million, while billionaire CEO Elon Musk, who is the company’s majority shareholder, paid himself a salary of $54,080.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The compensation figures, which have not previously been reported, place Shotwell’s earnings above those of many prominent technology executives. For comparison, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $79 million in 2024, while Apple CEO Tim Cook received $75 million, according to compensation data compiled by Equilar.

Shotwell’s net worth is estimated at $3.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Although Musk is the public face of SpaceX, Shotwell plays a key role in managing the company’s day-to-day operations. This includes turning Musk’s long-term vision into practical execution, such as rocket manufacturing, satellite deployment, and securing commercial, government, and military customers.

She joined SpaceX in 2002 as vice president of business development, becoming employee No. 7 at the then-startup company.

Shotwell has been a central behind-the-scenes figure in expanding demand for SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket and its Starlink satellite broadband network, which now generates a significant share of the company’s revenue and profit.

A mechanical engineer by training, Shotwell began her career at Chrysler Motors before transitioning into the space industry.

News.Az