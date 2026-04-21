Khamenei approves sending delegation to Pakistan for US talks

Khamenei approves sending delegation to Pakistan for US talks

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US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad as early as Tuesday for high-stakes talks with Iran aimed at ending the war, three US sources told Axios.

After earlier talks in Islamabad failed to produce a deal this month, both sides have accused each other of violating a temporary truce that is now nearing its end, News.az reports.

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President Donald Trump has warned he could order a new wave of strikes on Iranian infrastructure – including bridges and power plants – if negotiations fail.

While a comprehensive deal appears unlikely within such a tight window, Trump has signaled he may extend the deadline if progress is made.

The original two-week ceasefire was set to expire Tuesday, but Trump said Monday the cutoff would instead be Wednesday evening.

The US delegation is expected to include Vance, senior envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner, who has played a key negotiating role.

Iran is expected to be represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Talks could focus on lifting the US naval blockade, securing a broader ceasefire, and addressing Iran’s nuclear program – a key sticking point between the two sides.

Behind the scenes, negotiations were close to falling apart due to pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which pushed for a hardline stance.

According to sources, the IRGC opposed any dialogue unless the United States first lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

International mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey stepped in, urging Tehran for hours not to miss the opportunity for talks, Axios sources said.

Iranian diplomats held off until they received personal approval from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after which preparations resumed.

Meanwhile, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains unclear. Both sides have issued conflicting signals about whether the vital shipping route is open. In practice, oil tankers have avoided the passage, pushing global oil prices higher amid uncertainty over the outcome of the talks.

Two sources said Vance is set to depart Tuesday morning, though one indicated he could leave as early as late Monday.

Trump’s envoys are expected to join him in Islamabad as the sides race to reach at least a temporary breakthrough before the deadline.

News.Az