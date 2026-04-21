Why our caveman brains struggle with modern economics?

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The mismatch between our evolved instincts and the complexities of the modern global economy is a central focus of recent insights from evolutionary psychology.

Our ancestors lived in "zero-sum" environments—small hunter-gatherer groups where a gain for one person usually meant a loss for another, News.Az reports, citing The Dispatch.

Because of this, the human brain is naturally wired to be suspicious of profit and trade, often viewing wealth as something that is "taken" rather than created. This "primitive" intuition makes it difficult for many people to grasp how voluntary exchange can actually benefit both parties and grow the overall economic pie.

Furthermore, our evolutionary history has left us with a strong "pro-social" bias that works well in small tribes but fails at a global scale. We are naturally inclined to favor local, face-to-face cooperation, which leads to instinctive support for protectionism and a distrust of anonymous, international markets.

While these tribal instincts helped our ancestors survive in a world of limited resources, they often clash with the reality of modern capitalism, which relies on specialization and large-scale cooperation among strangers. Understanding these biological limitations is the first step toward overcoming the biases that drive ineffective economic policies today.

News.Az