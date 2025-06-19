Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin warns of potential geographical expansion in Iran-Israel conflict

Source: TASS | Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

"There is a risk that the Iran-Israel conflict could expand geographically," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, News.az reports citing TASS.

Peskov stated that Moscow sees no signs of the conflict de-escalating and instead considers the threat of regional spillover to be growing.

    He added that it is currently impossible to predict whether Russia might be needed as a mediator in resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel.


