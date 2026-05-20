South Korea-operated tanker passing through Strait of Hormuz

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A vessel operated by a South Korean shipping company is currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Wednesday, marking what would be the first such case involving a Korea-managed ship since the outbreak of the U.S.–Iran war, if completed successfully, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“Right at this moment, a South Korean oil tanker is exiting the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian side,” Cho said during a parliamentary committee session in Seoul.

He added that consultations with Iranian authorities had been completed and the vessel began sailing the previous day. The tanker is moving cautiously through the strait while carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil.

According to officials from the ministry, the vessel had been stranded near the strategic waterway since late February. It began moving in waters near Qatar on Tuesday after receiving passage approval from Iran a day earlier and is expected to enter the Gulf of Oman late Wednesday via the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 20 crew members are on board, including fewer than 10 South Koreans. Officials said the ship is following a route designated by Iran, and no transit fee has been paid.

While authorities did not disclose the vessel operator due to safety and security concerns, Bloomberg reported that the tanker is operated by South Korea’s HMM Co. and was signaling the port city of Ulsan as its destination.

The passage comes roughly two weeks after the HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, was struck by two unidentified flying objects, triggering an explosion and fire that left one crew member with minor injuries.

Seoul is currently conducting an in-depth analysis of engine debris recovered from the objects to determine their origin and responsibility.

If the tanker completes its passage safely, the number of South Korea-operated vessels stranded near the strait will fall to 25, including the HMM Namu, which is undergoing repairs in the United Arab Emirates. Iranian authorities have effectively restricted passage through the waterway amid the ongoing conflict.

An official from the ministry said Iran’s approval was not linked to the attack on the HMM Namu, noting that discussions on safe passage had been ongoing for some time.

“Iran’s approval was unrelated to the attack on the HMM Namu, as we have long been in discussions with Iran regarding the safe passage of our vessels through the Strait of Hormuz,” the official said. “Such consultations will continue until all of our vessels clear the waterway.”

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides agreed to continue consultations on the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members navigating the strait.

News.Az