Kuwait and Jordan FMs discuss regional developments

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a phone call today to discuss the latest regional developments, focusing especially on Israeli actions against Iran and their impacts on both regional and international dynamics.

During the call, the two sides also discussed ways to enhance joint coordination and intensify efforts aimed at preserving security and stability in the region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

