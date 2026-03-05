Yandex metrika counter

Kuwait condemns Iran’s attempts to target Azerbaijan

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Iran’s recent attempts to target Türkiye and Azerbaijan, calling them a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ministry emphasized that Kuwait fully supports both Türkiye and Azerbaijan in any actions they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability.


