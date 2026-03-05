Saudi Arabia condemns Iran targeting Azerbaijan

The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as unjustifiable acts of aggression that threaten regional security and stability. Officials emphasized that repeated hostile behavior by Iran toward neighboring countries increases tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full solidarity with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, supporting their right to defend their territorial integrity, airspace, and citizens. The statement also praised ongoing efforts to prevent escalation and maintain regional security.

The condemnation highlights growing concern among regional powers over Iran’s recent aggressive actions and the potential threat they pose to neighboring states.