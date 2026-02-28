Yandex metrika counter

Kuwait denounces Iranian attack, claims right to respond

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on its territory, stating that they were carried out by Iran in "flagrant violation" of its airspace and international law.

It said Kuwait reserves the right to respond in a manner that is “commensurate with the scale and nature of this attack” and warned that further military activity would undermine the region’s stability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

