Kuwait mourns two officials killed amid Iran conflict

Kuwait held a military funeral on Monday for two interior ministry officials who were killed while performing their duties. The state, which hosts U.S. military bases and has faced Iranian drone and missile attacks during Tehran’s war with Israel and the U.S., confirmed the deaths occurred early Sunday.

The Interior Ministry honored Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Mejmed from the General Administration of Land Border Security as “martyrs of duty.” The funeral at Sulaibikhat Cemetery was led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, along with other senior officials, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kuwaiti authorities reported that areas near the international airport were targeted by missiles and drones on Sunday, with their forces successfully intercepting some of the attacks.

Since the start of the Iran crisis, five people, including four military personnel and a young girl, have been killed, and dozens have been injured.

