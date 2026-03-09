Iran fires another ballistic missile on Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in Gaziantep, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

“Türkiye attaches great importance to good-neighborly relations and regional stability. However, we reiterate that any threat directed at our territory or airspace will be met with all necessary measures, taken decisively and without hesitation. We remind all parties that heeding Türkiye’s warnings is in everyone’s interest,” the statement added.

