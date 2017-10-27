Kuwaiti newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s tourism potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kuwaiti newspaper An-Nahar has published an article highlighting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The paper says that Azerbaijan holds a number of events and implements various programs to attract tourists from foreign countries, especially from the Arab states.

“The appropriate infrastructure, mysterious nature, mild climate, big shopping centers and low prices for a number of goods are the key factors, which attract the tourists. Foreign tourists spent $703 million over the past eight months of 2017 that is $ 100 million more compared with the same period of the last year,” the article says.

“40,000 tourists spent their vacation at Shahdag Winter-Summer Tourism Complex this year, of them 68 per cent were foreign tourists. Over the past eight months a total of 2,072,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan, most of them were the citizens of Russia, Iran and the Arab states,” the paper writes.

News.Az

