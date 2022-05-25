Kyiv asks Riyadh to help resolve fuel crisis in Ukraine

Kyiv asks Riyadh to help resolve fuel crisis in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday asked Saudi Arabia to help his country resolve the ongoing fuel crisis, News.Az reports.

Kuleba held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Met with my Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are friends & partners. Focused on ways to unblock Ukraine's food exports to Arab & African countries. Kingdom can play an important role. I also asked Saudi Arabia to help us resolve our fuel crisis,” the top Ukrainian diplomat said on Twitter.

News.Az