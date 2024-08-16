Kyiv claims Ukraine has control over 82 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the embattled frontline city of Pokrovsk remains his “top priority” – as local officials urged residents to evacuate “without delay”, warning that Russian forces were approaching the outskirts, News.Az reports citing Channel4 .At the same time Ukraine has pushed further into Russia’s border region of Kursk, destroying a key bridge which could cut off hundreds of Russian forces.