Kyiv claims Ukraine has control over 82 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the embattled frontline city of Pokrovsk remains his “top priority” – as local officials urged residents to evacuate “without delay”, warning that Russian forces were approaching the outskirts, News.Az reports citing Channel4 .

At the same time Ukraine has pushed further into Russia’s border region of Kursk, destroying a key bridge which could cut off hundreds of Russian forces.



