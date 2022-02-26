Kyiv says consultations underway with Moscow regarding place, time for talks

Kyiv says consultations underway with Moscow regarding place, time for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine, Russia are continuing consultations regarding the place and time of negotiations, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday, News.Az reports.

Sergiy Nikiforov said on Facebook that his country is always ready for a cease-fire, peace and negotiations and denied an earlier Kremlin statement that Ukraine rejected Russia's offer to negotiate.

Ukraine “accepted” the offer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Nikiforov, who added the two parties continue to consult on the place and time of the negotiation process.



Earlier Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukraine rejected its offer to negotiate.



Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow that Ukraine refused to start negotiations in Minsk but Kyiv offered to discuss the issue Saturday.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks.

News.Az