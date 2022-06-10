Kyiv thanks Denmark for its support to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday held a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, News.Az reports.

During talks, Kuleba thanked his counterpart Kofod for Denmark’s support for Ukraine.

“Spoke with my Danish counterpart and friend Jeppe Kofod to thank Denmark for its support of Ukraine, including Harpoon missiles. We discussed the upcoming summit of the European Council where Ukraine expects to be granted the well-deserved EU candidate status,” Ukraine’s top diplomat tweeted.

News.Az