Kyrgyz foreign minister resigns

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev resigned on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

Kazabayev has submitted his resignation from the post of the foreign minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan," the source said. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov accepted Kazakbayev's resignation.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which Kazakbayev was relieved of his post as the foreign minister," the presidential press service said in a statement.

The reason for the dismissal of the foreign minister is not indicated.

Kazakbayev twice served as the Kyrgyz foreign minister. The first time was in 2010-2012, the second time was from 2020 to 2022.

