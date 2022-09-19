Kyrgyz, Tajik security chiefs sign protocol on establishment of peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chiefs of the Kyrgyz and Tajik National Security Committees have signed a protocol on the stabilization of the situation on the border and the establishment of peace between the two countries, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We have signed a protocol with Tajikistan. It key goal is to stabilize the situation and establish peace between the two countries, and to take steps to settle the situation. I signed it for the Kyrgyz side and Chairman of Tajikistan’s National Security Committee Saimumim Yatimov signed it for the Tajik side," the agency quoted him as saying.

According to the Kyrgyz security chief, the situation in the Batken region is stabilizing. He also said that another meeting is planned for Tuesday evening.

