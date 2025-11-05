Kyrgyzstan, Egypt sign multiple agreements to boost cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan and Egypt have signed a series of agreements to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, following President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Cairo, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The agreements include a visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, as well as an accord on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

Separate agreements between the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and the Egyptian government cover collaboration in agriculture and higher education.

In the energy sector, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy. Investment and trade ties were bolstered through an MoU between the National Investment Agency under the Kyrgyz president and Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

Cultural and religious cooperation was reinforced via an MoU between the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the Kyrgyz president and the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf.

Additionally, cooperation in the financial sector was formalized through an MoU between the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Central Bank of Egypt.

News.Az