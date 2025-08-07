Kyrgyzstan enacts controversial media law amid press freedom concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a new media law that significantly expands government oversight of independent news outlets, drawing sharp criticism from journalists and human rights groups.

The legislation mandates that all media organizations, including online platforms, must register with government authorities. It also restricts foreign ownership of media companies to a maximum of 35%. Critics warn the law could be used to suppress dissent and curb press freedom in the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition, President Japarov recently approved penalties targeting the spread of “false information,” imposing fines of up to 65,000 soms (approximately $740) on media outlets deemed to violate the rules. Rights advocates argue these measures contravene international standards on freedom of expression.

Once considered a relative stronghold for media independence in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan has experienced a steep decline in press freedom in recent years, marked by arrests, legal pressures, and the shutdown of critical media outlets.

