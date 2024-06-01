Kyrgyzstan intends to export electricity to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s energy ministry has presented a project to develop the country’s National Energy Program until 2035. As part of this project, both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will export electricity to Pakistan next year, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.

The CASA-1000 (Central Asia – South Asia) program plans to supply electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Kyrgyz side forecasts that around 1.25 billion kilowatt-hours of summertime electricity will be exported to South Asia in 2025. In summer Kyrgyzstan’s reservoirs are full, and hydroelectric power plants produce a lot of electricity, which has nowhere to go — unlike in winter, when there is an electricity shortage in the country.At the same time, officials plan to increase electricity production and exports yearly. In 2026 supplies are expected to grow to 1.7 billion kWh. Electricity exports starting from 2028 will average 1.75 billion kWh.At the beginning of this year Kyrgyzstan signed a joint declaration with Pakistan and Tajikistan to resume the CASA-1000 project. It began constructing high-voltage power lines near the border with Tajikistan, after construction had been halted due to the border conflict between Bishkek and Dushanbe. Power lines were also resumed in Afghanistan, where construction was also stopped after the Taliban came to power.

News.Az