Kyrgyzstan seeks long-term oil supply contract with Azerbaijan

Kyrgyzstan has proposed a long-term contract for the supply and refining of crude oil from Azerbaijan.

This proposal was discussed during a recent meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev in Bishkek, News.Az reports, citing the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry.Minister Ibraev highlighted Azerbaijan's extensive expertise in oil field development and production and proposed several areas of cooperation, including a long-term contract for crude oil supply and processing in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, he suggested exploring participation in hydropower and renewable energy projects.Ibraev also proposed considering favorable financing through the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, including a $2 million grant for electric car chargers.Minister Shahbazov expressed willingness to collaborate with Kyrgyzstan, suggesting the formation of a special working group to handle oil delivery. He also extended an invitation for Kyrgyzstan to participate in an upcoming investment forum focused on renewable energy sources.

