Lada decreases sale in Azerbaijan 86%

In the first quarter of 2017 Russia’s Lada car manufacturer exported 1,664 cars to European countries, up 102% from previous year.

Registration of these cars increased 79% to 1,344.



AvtoVAZ declined sale in Kazakhstan 31%, in Azerbaijan – 86%. The company increased the sale 66% to 16,460 In Ukraine, 4% in Belarus.



AvtoVAZ plans to increase the export 50% this year.

News.Az

