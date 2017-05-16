Yandex metrika counter

Lada decreases sale in Azerbaijan 86%

In the first quarter of 2017 Russia’s Lada car manufacturer exported 1,664 cars to European countries, up 102% from previous year.

Registration of these cars increased 79% to 1,344.
 
AvtoVAZ declined sale in Kazakhstan 31%, in Azerbaijan – 86%. The company increased the sale 66% to 16,460 In Ukraine, 4% in Belarus.  
 
AvtoVAZ plans to increase the export 50% this year.

News.Az


