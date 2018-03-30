Lake Garda's Grand Hotel A Villa Feltrinelli will re-open on April 13 for 2018 season - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20-bedroom Grand Hotel a Villa Feltrinelli, located on the western shores of Lake Garda, will re-open for the 2018 season on Friday 13 April.

Formerly the summer retreat of the Feltrinelli Family (owners of a lumber empire stretching from northern Italy through Austria, Hungary and Turkey), the Villa built in 1892 is visible only from the lake. Perched right on Lake Garda’s western shore, it is set in eight acres of private parkland and embraced by olive, orange, magnolia and cypress trees.

With 20 bedrooms and suites in total at Villa Feltrinelli, the main house recalls a Venetian Palazzo as its stands out proudly on Lake Garda’s shoreline. Its imposing façade features a small castle-like turret and gold and terra cotta colours, while its interiors have been designed in the Liberty style. While the graciousness of the past is captured within the 12 formal bedroom suites of the main Villa, the other eight – in three cottages and the Boat House – enjoy a more rustic elegance.

Despite this grandeur, the Villa offers a low key, relaxed atmosphere given by the warm, friendly and attentive service addressing a guest’s particular wishes.

Gargnano now boasts three restaurants with Michelin stars, with Villa Feltrinelli leading with Two stars. Executive Chef Stefano Baiocco and brigade are ready to delight guests with menus created with the finest Italian ingredients and flavours.

For guests who may decide to venture beyond the grounds of the Villa, there’s much to explore locally; hire one of the Villa’s private boats for a boat journey across Lake Garda, experience the opera in Verona or simply enjoy the charming small town of Gargnano – which inspired Churchill to paint here and DH Lawrence to describe it as “one of the most beautiful places on earth”.

With the 2018 season running from April 13 to October 14, room rates range from € 1300 to € 2950 in low season (April 13-30 and October 1-14, 2018) and from € 1500 to € 3100 in high season (from May 1 to September 30, 2018) per night. (State tax is included while a 10% service charge is additional. Rates are subject to change except on confirmed reservations).

For further information, visit www.villafeltrinelli.com, email grandhotel@villafeltrinelli.com or contact the hotel at +39 0365 79 80 00.

News.Az

News.Az