Landmines impede return of former Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands - presidential aide

Landmines lead to human losses and impede the safe return of former Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the Team Europe Initiative on Mine Action in Azerbaijan event in Baku, the presidential aide said that Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district will host an international mine action conference next month.

“An international conference on mine action was held in Azerbaijan, and the next such conference is planned to be held in Zangilan district liberated from occupation,” Hajiyev added.

