Landslide on Hindu pilgrimage route in North India kills 30 amid heavy rains

Heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide on a Hindu pilgrimage route in northern India’s Jammu region, killing at least 30 people, ANI news agency reported on Wednesday.

The disaster struck near the shrine of Vaishno Devi, one of the country’s most visited holy sites, as torrential rains battered Jammu and Kashmir and the neighboring Ladakh region. Authorities warned of further downpours in the coming days, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said communication in the area was “almost nonexistent,” with officials working to restore telecom services.

Flooding has also disrupted daily life, with educational institutions in Jammu ordered shut after the city recorded 368 millimeters (14.5 inches) of rainfall on Tuesday.

