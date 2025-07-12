Laos alerts riverbank residents to potential flooding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather bureau of Laos has warned the public, especially those living near riverbanks, to remain vigilant as heavy rain, occasional strong winds, and rising water levels may lead to widespread flooding, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Saturday, the river level in Khammuan province reached 13.75 meters, close to the warning level of 14 meters, with the danger level at 15 meters. The weather bureau expected the river to reach the warning level in the coming days.

The weather bureau has warned of heavy rain with the possibility of flooding and landslides across the country.

Authorities urged residents living near rivers and in low-lying areas along riverbanks to remain vigilant and prepare for the ongoing rainfall that could trigger landslides and flash floods.

