WUF13 highlights NGOs’ role in global urban planning

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 19, the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) featured a panel called "Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Planning: Global Partnerships and the Influence of NGOs in Decision-Making."

The panel was moderated by Nigar Arpadarai, MP and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Eliud Emeri, President of the Consortium of Grassroots NGOs in Kenya and Executive Director of the Turkana Bio Aloe Organization (TUBAE International), noted that the consequences of climate change are already clearly visible all over the world.

Laila Al Hadhrami, member of the Board of Trustees of Muscat College in Oman, emphasized that NGOs serve as a coordinating platform between the public and private sector, academia, the startup ecosystem and society.

Zarina Mirabdullaeva, Regional Coordinator for UN Volunteers Europe and Central Asia; Fuad Karimli, Secretary-General of the Global South NGO Platform GSNP, and Melvine Wajiri, Founder and Chief Executive of PEP Africa International (People Empowering People Africa), highlighted that volunteers are an important and leading force in the development of society.

According to the speakers, volunteers have a real impact in implementing sustainable development.

The panel continued with a Q&A session.

News.Az