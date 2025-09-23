Vietnam's capital Hanoi sees spike in dengue fever cases

Between September 12 and 19, health authorities recorded 258 new infections, marking a notable rise from 190 cases reported the previous week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, the city has identified 19 new outbreak clusters, bringing the total number of active hotspots to 33.

Since the beginning of 2025, Hanoi has recorded 1,884 cases of dengue fever, down 42 percent compared to the same period in 2024, the report said.

Health authorities warned that insect indices at outbreak sites remain at high-risk thresholds and forecast the infections are likely to keep rising in line with the annual epidemic cycle.

Local health stations have also been instructed to strengthen early detection and ensure timely response to emerging cases, especially in high-risk communities, the report noted.